New Delhi, November 19: Four passerby sustained injuries after a BMW car lost control and hit a parked car in south Delhi on Sunday, an official said. An official said that a call was received at CR Park police station regarding accident at Masjid Moth. "The BMW vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, had hit a car, Ciaz, parked on the road side. No one was inside Ciaz," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary.

"The impact was so intense that the Ciaz car further hit four passersby identified as Yashwant Nalwade (58), Devraj Madhukar Gargate (50), Manohar (62) and Nitin Kolhapuri. Telangana Hit-And-Run Video: Speeding BMW Rams Into GHMC Employee's Bike After Losing Control in Hyderabad; Terrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces.

BMW Car Accident in Delhi

BMW rams Ciaz, hits four others on the road in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area. The woman driving the car was detained. #Delhi #Accident pic.twitter.com/TDAot2ULRr — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 19, 2023

He said that all were on evening walk on road after having dinner. “They were taken to the AIIMS Trauma hospital for treatment and MLCs of all injured persons are being prepared,” said the DCP. Officials said that further inquiry in the matter under progress. BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

“Legal action under relevant sections of IPC will be taken. The woman driver has also been sent to hospital alongwith her family members for medical examination,” the official said.

