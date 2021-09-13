New Delhi, Sep 13: A building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for rescue operations, officials said.

A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS. Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added. Amritsar Building Collapse: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Roof of Building Collapses in Guru Nanak Pura Area Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation," he tweeted in hindi.