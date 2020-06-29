New Delhi, June 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will pay an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Aseem Gupta, who lost his life due to COVID-19.

"Dr Aseem Gupta, a senior doctor of LNJP Hospital succumbed to Covid yesterday. He was known for going out of his way to serve his patients. We have lost a very valuable fighter. Delhi salutes his spirit and sacrifice. I just spoke to his wife and offered my condolences and support," Kejriwal tweeted.

While paying tribute to Dr Assam Gupta in a press briefing, Kejriwal said, "On June 3 he contacted corona and was admitted to hospital. Subsequently, he died. His wife who is also a doctor was also infected with coronavirus, and now she is cured of the virus. LNJP Hospital Senior Doctor Dr Aseem Gupta Dies of COVID-19, CM Arvind Kejriwal Condoles Death.

"We pray for the soul of Dr Aseem Gupta. Delhi government will give an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore to his family. His life can never be priced; it is just a small amount to be given by people of Delhi and the country to his family," he said. Gupta passed away at Max Hospital in Saket on Sunday.