New Delhi, August 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday met the 13-year-old who was sexually assaulted and attacked in Pashchim Vihar area on August 4. The Delhi government also announced to provide Rs 10 lakh to the family member of the rape survivor. The girl is currently indergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, “I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakhs to her family members.” 12-year-old Assaulted in Delhi, DCW Chief Seeks Report

Tweet by ANI:

I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The govt will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The govt will provide Rs 10 lakhs to her family members: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Pashchim Vihar area pic.twitter.com/rMtq2vx3pT — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The child is currently in a serious state. She will remain under observation for the next 24 to 48 hours after her surgery at AIIMS hospital. The Delhi CM described it as as a barbaric crime. Before visiting the AIIMS, Kejriwal in a tweet said that the incident had shaken him to the core. Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped on Grounds of US Embassy, Police Nabs 25-Year-Old Accused.

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

एक 13 साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत भरी वारदात की जानकारी ने आत्मा को अंदर तक झकझोर दिया है। ऐसे दरिंदे अपराधियों का खुला घूमना बर्दाश्त के बाहर है। पीड़ित बच्ची का हाल जानने के लिए मैं थोड़ी देर में AIIMS जा रहा हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2020

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked with a sharp object when she was alone at home in PashchinVihar on Tuesday. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. Neighbourrs informed the parents of the girl and the police after they found the her lying in blood.

According to reports, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act. An attempt to murder case has also been registered. Delhi Women Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Pashchim Vihar Police Station SHO, seeking details of the case related to the incident.

