Delhi Court Denies Maintenance to Woman Earning Over INR 60,000, Says Husband’s Higher Salary Alone Is Not Grounds for Support

A Delhi court has refused to grant interim maintenance to a woman earning more than INR 60,000 per month, holding that a spouse's higher income does not automatically entitle the other spouse to financial support. The court observed that the woman was financially capable of maintaining herself despite her husband's monthly income being around INR 1 lakh.

Court Finds Wife Financially Independent

The case involved a maintenance claim filed by a woman against her husband, who reportedly earns approximately INR 1 lakh per month. The woman, however, was found to be earning over INR 60,000 monthly from her employment. Husband’s Duty To Maintain Wife Continues After Death: Allahabad High Court.

After examining the income details of both parties, the court concluded that the wife had sufficient independent earnings to support herself. It held that maintenance is intended to provide financial assistance to a spouse who is unable to maintain themselves and cannot be claimed solely because the other spouse earns more.

Child's Right to Maintenance Upheld

While rejecting the woman's plea for interim maintenance, the court dismissed the husband's challenge against paying maintenance for their daughter.

The court clarified that a child's right to financial support is independent of disputes between the parents. It said maintenance for a child is meant to meet immediate needs and cannot be linked to disagreements over custody, visitation rights or other matrimonial issues. ‘Marriage Is Not a Service Contract’: Bombay High Court Says Wife Not Cooking or Cleaning Is Not Cruelty.

Maintenance Depends on Financial Need

The ruling highlights a principle repeatedly emphasized by courts: maintenance is not an automatic entitlement. Courts generally examine factors such as the applicant's income, financial dependence, standard of living and the earning capacity of both spouses before determining whether maintenance should be granted.

Recent judgments across various courts have similarly stressed that financially self-sufficient spouses may not qualify for maintenance. However, courts have also held that employment alone does not automatically disqualify a spouse if there is a significant financial disparity affecting their standard of living. Each case is decided on its own facts and circumstances.

Wider Significance

The latest order adds to a growing body of judicial decisions examining maintenance claims through the lens of financial necessity rather than income disparity alone. The court's decision reinforces that the purpose of maintenance laws is to prevent financial hardship and ensure support where required, while safeguarding the independent rights of children to receive financial care from their parents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).