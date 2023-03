Delhi | Customs raided 2 flights, one routed from Bangkok-Delhi & another routed from Singapore-Delhi and seized 28 gold bars worth 1.15 crore. Further probe underway: Customs pic.twitter.com/PGQ8pmpNtg— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

