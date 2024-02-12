Delhi, February 12: A recent incident in northwest Delhi led to a wild goose chase for city police and intelligence sleuths, following a PCR call about four “suspicious men” who were mistaken for possible terrorists. The men, who were later identified as apple traders from Kashmir, were spotted roaming around Mahendra Park area carrying polythene bags late at night.

TOI reported that the police swung into action upon receiving the call and launched a search operation. The men, identified as Tariq, Javed, Shabbir, and Arshad, all residents of Baramulla and nearby areas in the Kashmir valley, were located and taken to a police station for interrogation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Molesting 18-Year-Old Student in Bhadohi.

A thorough search of their accommodation was conducted for any “suspicious objects”, and the house owner, Prem Kumar, a businessman, was also questioned. After an extensive overnight investigation, it was established that the men were apple farmers who had come to Azadpur Mandi in Delhi for business. Karnataka Shocker: 21-Year-Old Woman Raped, Her Husband Beaten Up by Six Men in Koppal District; Accused Arrested.

Prem Kumar informed the police that the men had been staying at his house for the past four days for payments and bookkeeping related to his apple shops in the Mandi. The men explained that they had ventured out of the house for a walk and to dispose of bones after consuming non-vegetarian food, which might have led to their suspicious appearance.

The caller, identified as Ajay, was traced and found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the call. He had spotted the men surrounded by barking stray dogs, possibly attracted by the bones they were carrying. The men were allowed to leave after the misunderstanding was cleared, and the case was closed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2024 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).