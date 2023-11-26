New Delhi, November 26: A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Sunday, a fire department official said. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Shakarpur Area, Fire Fighters Rescue 26 Persons (Watch Video)

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that the call regarding the blaze in a factory located at B- 24,Phase 2, Truck Market, Mangolpuri, was received at around 2.30 a.m. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Market Area of Tilak Nagar, No Casualties Reported

"Total 26 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties/injuries reported," said Garg. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

