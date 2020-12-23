New Delhi, December 23: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate in Delhi has been the lowest in the last 8 months. He said that Delhi has seen less than 1000 cases in the last three days and 80000 tests are being conducted daily and the bed occupancy has reduced. Satyendar Jain said that Delhi has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country. Around 82000 tests were conducted on Tuesday, December 22, and only 2800 beds are occupied whereas 50% of ICU beds are available. He said that the Delhiites have diligently followed all precautions, which is why Delhi has been able to get the virus under control. He said that while the strain is contagious, the only way to protect oneself from any infection is by wearing a mask and taking all proper precautions.

About the preparedness of Delhi to roll out the vaccine, he said that all necessary requirements are being met, and that the Delhi government is only waiting for the vaccine. In the first phase of the roll-out, healthcare and frontline workers, people aged above 50 years and people with medical complications under 50 years of age will get vaccinated. The aim is to eradicate the virus, hence it is being rolled out to the vulnerable sections first. Commenting on the new strain of the virus in the UK, he said that the Delhi government is aware and is tracing and testing all those who travelled to Delhi from the UK in the past two weeks.

Jain said, “Delhi Government is aware, and all the people who have travelled from the UK to Delhi in the past two weeks will be traced, tested and advised quarantine.”

“Delhi is all prepared for the roll-out of the vaccine. Training of the medical staff, storage is all being done. All we are waiting for is the vaccine to be handed over. In the first phase, health workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 50 years and those who are under 50 but have some medical complication will be vaccinated. The aim of the vaccine is not protecting the one individual who has been vaccinated. The aim is to eradicate the virus. If we roll it out to the vulnerable sections, there is a possibility that we might be able to achieve that," said Jain when enquired about the preparedness of Delhi and the roll-out process.

Commenting on the new strain and guidelines to be issued, he said, “The strain is contagious according to scientists. However the scientists, ICMR are still working on finding out the intricacies. I would like to explain that coronavirus mutates with time. It is my request to the people to be careful. No matter the strain, the only way to protect oneself is by wearing the mask when stepping out. Delhiites have diligently followed all precautions, which is why we have been able to get the virus under control.”