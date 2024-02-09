New Delhi, February 9: The Delhi High Court has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a fund estimate for the acquisition of hybrid hearing equipment required in district courts within the capital. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora was hearing a petition filed by a group of senior citizen lawyers, advocating for the implementation of hybrid hearings in district courts.

The bench also directed the Finance Department to make a decision within four weeks upon receipt of the estimate. The court was informed that a consultant appointed by the PWD had outlined the necessary equipment for each courtroom and judges' chamber. HC on Mental Cruelty: Wife’s Constant Criticism Regarding Husband’s Financial Situation Amounts to Cruelty and Valid Ground for Divorce, Says Delhi High Court.

Advocate Amit George, representing the high court, stressed the importance of providing the suggested equipment for the successful implementation of hybrid hearings. The PWD's Chief Engineer indicated that the required equipment could be provided within six months after preparing an estimate and obtaining financial approval from the high court. HC on Divorce Dispute: Financial Instability of Husband Can Amount to Mental Cruelty to Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

Consequently, the court directed the PWD to prepare the estimate promptly and forward it to the Finance Department for consideration. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on April 2, with instructions for the Chief Engineer of PWD to participate online. The high court has been monitoring efforts to address infrastructural deficiencies hindering the adoption of hybrid hearing systems since 2021.

