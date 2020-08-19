New Delhi, August 19: Fresh unlock guidelines were issued by the Delhi government following a meeting convened by the disaster management cell. As per the latest order, hotels operating in the national capital can reopen. The gyms and fitness centres would continue to remain closed. Unlock 4: Cinema Halls Likely to be Reopen Next Month, Says Report.

The weekly markets, convened in parts of Delhi, will be allowed to reopen on trial basis. The three decisions were finalised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday.

The approval comes days after a similar order issued by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was thwarted by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Kejriwal had, in the first week of August, allowed hotels to restart business and weekly markets to be convened.

Update by ANI

Approval given to the re-opening of hotels in Delhi, in the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today. Gymnasiums to remain closed, weekly markets to re-open on a trial basis. — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Despite repeated plea from the association of gym owners, the government of the national capital territory has refrained from allowing gymnasiums to reopen. The Centre had, in its Unlock 3 guidelines issued for the month of August, allowed states and union territories to decide on the reopening of gymnasiums, yoga and fitness centres.

Several states, including Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, decided to reopen gyms after the Unlock 3 guidelines were issued by the central government. Delhi, the only region with over 90 percent recovery rate, has so far refrained from giving a go-ahead for the reopening of gyms. The government is expected to review its decision by end of August, when it would be finalising the unlock guidelines for the month of September.

