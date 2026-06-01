Delhi ITO Fire: Blaze Erupts at Ministry of Education Building, 8 Fire Tenders Rushed

A fire broke out on the second floor of the School of Planning building in Delhi’s ITO area on Monday morning, June 1, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Officials said thick smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the building, which houses offices under the Ministry of Education.

The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call regarding the incident at around 9:37 am. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site, and firefighting operations were launched soon after arrival. Authorities later confirmed that the blaze was brought under control. Delhi Fire: Shastri Park Furniture Market Gutted in Massive Blaze, Locals Stone Fire Tenders Claiming Delayed Response (Watch Videos).

According to officials, eight fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire. Firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent them from spreading to other parts of the building. Operations continued until the fire was fully doused. Officials said the situation was brought under control without major escalation.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, officials confirmed. The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure while firefighting operations were underway. There was no immediate report of damage to adjoining structures. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Kanjhawala Industrial Area; 28 Fire Tenders Rushed (Watch Video).

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection of the site to ascertain what led to the blaze on the second floor of the government office building. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).