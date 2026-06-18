Delhi Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Child Trafficking Bust, NEET Cooling Zones, Telegram & IIT Delhi Rankings

Delhi: Delhi is abuzz with significant developments across various sectors today. Authorities have dismantled a major child trafficking syndicate, rescuing five infants and arresting 13 individuals. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is implementing new measures to support students, including setting up cooling zones for the upcoming NEET re-examination. The city also saw key legal proceedings in the High Court regarding the Telegram ban and celebrated academic achievements with IIT Delhi topping national university rankings.

Top Stories

Major Child Trafficking Racket Busted in Delhi

On June 18, Delhi Police reportedly busted a significant inter-state child trafficking syndicate, leading to the arrest of 13 individuals and the rescue of five infants. According to reports, Heera Multispeciality Hospital in Delhi was allegedly used as a central hub for the illegal trafficking of infants. Mumbai Latest News Today on June 18th, 2026: Water Crisis Deepens, Monsoon Delayed & NEET Train Schedule.

Delhi Government Establishes Cooling Zones for NEET Exam Centres

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Delhi government announced on June 18 that it would establish special 'cooling zones' outside 97 NEET exam centres across the city. These zones, designed to provide relief from extreme heat for candidates and guardians during the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, will offer air-conditioned tents, drinking water, ORS, lemonade, and medical assistance. This measure aims to ensure comfort and well-being during the critical examination period.

Delhi High Court Reserves Judgment on Telegram Ban Challenge

On Thursday, June 18, the Delhi High Court reserved its judgment on Telegram's petition challenging the government's temporary ban on the messaging platform. The Centre defended the ban, arguing in court that Telegram had become a "hub for criminals and terrorists" and citing concerns over potential exam paper leaks and misuse of the platform related to the NEET-UG re-examination, which is scheduled until June 22.

IIT Delhi Tops Indian Universities in QS World Rankings 2027

On June 18, the QS World Rankings 2027 were released, declaring IIT Delhi as the country's number one institute among Indian universities. The rankings also featured Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia, with a total of 52 Indian universities making it into the world's top institutions, highlighting a strong performance by the capital's educational bodies.

Civic & Local Government

NCMC Camps Launched for Delhi Government Employees

The Delhi Government commenced a special drive on June 18 to facilitate the issuance of National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to its employees. Camps are being organized at 10 government office complexes across the Capital from June 18 to June 25, implemented through the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to encourage greater use of public transport.

Delhi Fire Service Unveils 25-Year Vision for Expansion and Technology Integration

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has outlined an ambitious 25-year vision, which includes plans to triple its station network and integrate advanced technology. This long-term strategy, announced on June 18, aims to significantly enhance the city's emergency response capabilities and preparedness for future challenges.

Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation Policy Finalised

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on June 18 that the Delhi Slum and JJ Cluster Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2026, has been finalized. This policy aims to provide improved living conditions and comprehensive rehabilitation for residents of slums and JJ clusters across the capital.

MCD Licence-Tax Merger Rollout Faces Delays

Traders in Delhi are reportedly facing uncertainty due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) licence-tax merger rollout lagging behind its scheduled deadline. This delay, reported on June 18, is causing confusion and operational challenges for businesses across the city.

Women Police to be Deployed on Select Bus Routes

The Delhi transport department is set to deploy women police personnel on select bus routes, an initiative aimed at enhancing safety and security for commuters, particularly women, using public transportation. This measure was reported on June 18.

Waterlogging Accountability for Officials Ahead of Monsoon

Ahead of the monsoon season, the Delhi government has stated that officials will be held responsible for any waterlogging incidents in the city. This directive, reported on June 18, emphasizes the administration's commitment to ensuring proper drainage and preparedness to mitigate monsoon-related disruptions.

BJP Leaders to Conduct Door-to-Door Campaign

Starting on June 18, BJP leaders in Delhi will embark on a three-day door-to-door campaign to inform citizens about various public welfare policies. This outreach initiative aims to connect directly with residents and disseminate information about the government's schemes.

International Yoga Day to Feature Mega Events at 29 Locations

Delhi is preparing to host mega events at 29 locations across the city for International Yoga Day, which is scheduled for June 21. These events aim to promote health and wellness among residents through widespread participation in yoga activities.

Crime & Safety

Fire Breaks Out at Ayurvedic Sciences Research Council

A fire reportedly broke out on June 18 at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences in Delhi. Details regarding the exact cause and the extent of the damage are currently awaited, with authorities investigating the incident.

Woman Found Murdered in Locked House

On June 18, the body of a woman was reportedly discovered in a locked house in Delhi, showing signs of having been brutally murdered with a bat and knife. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Supreme Court Seeks Delhi Police Response on Indian Mujahideen Bail Pleas

The Supreme Court on June 17 asked the Delhi Police to respond to bail pleas filed by two individuals accused of operating the Rajasthan module of the banned outfit Indian Mujahideen. The accused have been in custody for 12 years and are challenging a Delhi High Court order that previously denied them bail.

Increased Accident Risk Due to Non-Use of Seatbelts

Reports on June 18 indicate a rising risk of road accidents in Delhi attributed to the non-use of seatbelts by vehicle occupants. Authorities continue to urge strict adherence to traffic safety regulations to prevent fatalities and injuries.

Education & Development

Delhi High Court Declines Interim Order in Khan Sir Defamation Case

On June 18, the Delhi High Court reportedly declined to pass an interim order in a defamation case filed by a woman journalist against educator Khan Sir, seeking ₹2 crore in damages. The court's decision means the legal proceedings will continue without an immediate injunction.

Chhattisgarh Youth Delegation Visits Delhi, Meets LG

A delegation of youth from Chhattisgarh visited Delhi on June 17, undertaking a tour of the capital and meeting with the Lieutenant Governor. The visit aimed to provide exposure and facilitate interaction between the youth and Delhi's administrative leadership.

Business & Real Estate

Former Haryana MP Sells Lutyens Zone Bungalow for ₹1,260 Crore

A former Member of Parliament from Haryana reportedly sold a bungalow in Delhi's prestigious Lutyens Zone for ₹1,260 crore on June 18. Purchased 11 years ago, this transaction marks one of the most expensive property deals in the Lutyens Zone, highlighting the continued high value of real estate in the area.

Noida Airport Offers Cheaper Cargo Shipping, Impacting Delhi Traders

The Noida Airport is set to offer cargo shipping at ₹20 per kilogram cheaper than current rates, a development reported on June 18 that could significantly benefit traders and businesses. This competitive pricing is expected to influence logistics decisions for businesses traditionally relying on Delhi's infrastructure.

Environment & Urban Planning

Central Delhi's Ecosystem Shrinks by 74% in 32 Years

A study reported on June 18 indicates that Central Delhi has lost 74% of its ecosystem over the past 32 years, transforming into a "concrete jungle." This significant environmental degradation highlights the urgent need for sustainable urban planning and green initiatives in the capital.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly Clear Skies Expected Across Delhi, High Near 40°C

Delhi is experiencing mainly clear skies today, June 18, with the current temperature at 36.1°C. The forecast for the day predicts a high of 40°C and a low of 30°C. Pre-monsoon activity is expected to begin this week, bringing a change in weather patterns.

Weather: Clear sky — 36.1°C. Today: Mainly clear, 30°C – 40°C.

Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the city navigates these diverse challenges and advancements, residents can expect continued focus on public safety and urban development. Upcoming initiatives, such as the NCMC camps and International Yoga Day events, highlight the ongoing efforts to enhance citizen services and community engagement. The Delhi government's long-term visions for fire services and slum rehabilitation also signal a forward-looking approach to the capital's future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).