Mumbai, May 31: In a horrifying incident, Chandan Kumar, 22, stabbed a 20-year-old woman 12 times on Monday in the Sitamarhi district's Haribela village within the jurisdiction of Bathnaha police station after she declined his marriage proposal.

The victim is receiving medical care at a private hospital in Sitamarhi. According to reports, her health is profound. Delhi Girl Murder Video: 16-Year-Old Stabbed, Stoned to Death by Boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy Area, Disturbing Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to Bathnaha SHO Ashok Kumar Singh. A complaint against Chandan has been made by the girl's relatives. The villagers claim that Chandan had an affair with the girl for the previous four years.

Six months ago, their pictures and videos reportedly started to spread on social media, after which her relatives made a police report in Bathnaha. The panchayat's participation allowed for a resolution of the situation.

Chandan, however, kept pressuring the girl to marry him. On Monday, while the girl was returning from the neighbourhood market, Chandan stopped her and stabbed her after an alleged disagreement.

The incident comes into light just a day after a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi was stabbed 21 times in Delhi.

The assault was so vicious that at one point, a knife used in the murder got lodged in her brain. A short while later, the murderer grabbed up a nearby boulder and began beating the woman. Nobody attempted to stop or interfere as he struck her five times with the boulder while onlookers looked on. Delhi: Youth Stabbed to Death in Nangloi Area Following His Brother's Argument With RTV Bus Driver, Disturbing Video of Attack Surfaces.

Sakshi and the accused Sahil knew each other via social media for over two years and were reportedly in a relationship for some time.

