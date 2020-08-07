New Delhi, August 7: The Delhi government allowed liquor shops in the national capital to remain open from 10 am to 10 pm with immediate effect till further orders. The Excise Department extended the one hour time from its earlier 10 am to 9 pm timings According to reports, the move will help in increasing the government's revenue.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had imposed a 'special corona fee' of 70 percent on MRP on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption ‘off the premises’ from May 5 a day after the liquor shops opened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi Liquor Prices: Alcohol Turns Cheaper in National Capital From Today as AAP Government Removes 70% Corona Cess, VAT Increased.

However, the fee was waived off in early June and the prices of the alcohol again came down. The objective behind Kejriwal to impose the corona fee was to avoid overcrowding in liquor shops.

Liquor Shops in Delhi to Now Open from 10 am to 10 pm

All liquor shops in Delhi are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm, with immediate effect till further orders: Excise Department, Delhi Government — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by the four government corporations. The remaining 389 liquor shops are privately-owned. The names of the four government corporations are- Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer''s Cooperative Wholesale Store.

