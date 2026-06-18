Delhi: Man Arrested After Domestic Worker Killed Over Alleged Black Magic Suspicions

A 45-year-old domestic worker was allegedly killed by her employer in southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills on Tuesday morning, June 16, after he suspected her of practising black magic, police said. The accused allegedly attacked the woman with a bat and later stabbed her with a knife at a residential building in the area.

Police said the victim, identified as Meena, worked as a domestic help and had gone to the accused's house for work when the incident took place. The accused, a man in his 50s, was found at the scene when police arrived and allegedly admitted to carrying out the attack during questioning. Delhi Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies After Falling From 4th Floor in Mustafabad; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment.

Black Magic Suspicion Leads to Murder of Domestic Worker in Delhi

According to police, a PCR call was received at 11.36 am regarding the murder of a woman on the terrace of a building in Mount Kailash. Personnel from the Amar Colony police station, along with the ACP of Kalkaji and local police teams, immediately reached the location.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of the woman on the terrace. She was later identified as Meena, a domestic worker employed in the area. Suspected Honour Killing in Delhi: Girl Killed Over Love Affair With Cousin in Hari Nagar, Family Under Investigation.

Accused Allegedly Confessed During Questioning

Police said the accused was present beside the body when officers reached the scene. During initial questioning, he allegedly admitted to hitting the woman with a bat before attacking her with a knife.

Investigators said the suspect accused Meena of practising black magic and allegedly assaulted her based on that suspicion.

Police said efforts are underway to recover the bat and knife allegedly used in the crime. A crime team was called to inspect the scene and collect forensic evidence as part of the investigation. Officials said a case under the relevant sections of law is being registered.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident to establish the sequence of events and verify all circumstances surrounding the alleged murder. Authorities said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).