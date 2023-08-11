New Delhi, August 11: Another shocking incident has emerged in Delhi Metro station as a 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a female passenger. The accused, identified as Shivam Sharma, was swiftly apprehended by the police through the aid of crucial CCTV video footage. According to multiple reports, the alleged incident of masturbation occurred on August 7 at the Mandi House Metro station.

The victim, who had boarded the metro from Tughlaqabad station, was waiting at Mandi House station for a friend. She noticed that a man was masturbating in front of her at the station. The woman immediately reported the incident to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for safeguarding the metro stations. Delhi Metro Bans Reels: DMRC Warns Passengers Against Making Reels and Recording Videos Inside Metro Train.

Unfortunately, the accused managed to escape immediate capture by boarding a departing train. The woman's step to alert authorities led to a swift response from Delhi police. The police registered a case at the Pragati Maidan Metro station and initiated an investigation. Men Wear Skirts To Travel in Delhi Metro, Leave Commuters Shocked (Watch Video).

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the Mandi House station. Authorities scrutinised the footage, which enabled them to track Sharma's movement. They determined that he had disembarked at Nangloi station and subsequently located him in the Begumpur area of Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expressed its commitment to addressing such incidents with utmost seriousness. "We extend full support to the police in these matters. Our immediate collaboration with the complainant, along with the comprehensive evidence from CCTV footage, played a pivotal role in swiftly apprehending the accused," stated Anuj Dayal, a DMRC official.

