Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Entry and exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.

Mumbai, February 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today. US President along with First Lady Melania Trump, Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will arrive in India today.

The security has been tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. Ahead of his India visit, US President had said, "The ties between our two nations (India and US) are grounded in our common values and our shared commitment to democracy. We are governed by the rule of law, guided by a commitment to justice, and strengthened by our love of liberty."

Schools in Kashmir Valley, shut since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year, would be reopening from Monday, as per reports. The administration decided to reopen the school considering the upward swing of temperature. Despite the situation in the state returning back to normalcy, the harsh winter, prevailing in the Valley over the last three months, prevented the re-functioning of schools.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.