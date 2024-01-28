New Delhi, January 28: A man, aged around 30-years-old, died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train at Delhi Metro's INA station, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the deceased was identified as Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Satya Niketan.

The entire incident unfolded on the CCTV camera installed at the station, capturing a man jumping from platform-2 in front of a Metro train headed towards Samaypur Badli. Delhi Metro Suicide: Bank Officer Jumps in Front of Metro Train at Udyog Bhawan Station, Dies

According to police, a police control room call regarding a man jumping in front of metro at INA station was received at around 7:30 p.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot. “Singh was identified through a call, which came on his mobile phone,” said a senior police official. Kolkata Metro Suicide Video: Man Lifts Wife From Behind and Jumps in Front of Moving Train at Noapara, Both Survive; Horrifying CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Man Jumps in Front of Delhi Metro Train, Dies

FLASH: A man committed suicide by jumping in front of Metro Train at INA Metro Station in Delhi on Saturday at around 7:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Ajitesh, a resident of Satyaketan. Currently, the police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for… pic.twitter.com/31l5fTvo6p — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) January 28, 2024

“The dead body was shifted to the mortuary at Trauma Centre and further investigation is underway to determine the motives behind Singh's decision to take this tragic step,” said the official.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2024 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).