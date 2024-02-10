New Delhi, February 10: The Delhi police have apprehended four members of the infamous 'Rose Gang' in connection with a series of 14 thefts and snatchings across the national capital. This group of 18-21-year-olds, recognisable by their tattoos of roses on their right hands and their sports bikes, was not only driven by the adrenaline rush of their illicit activities but also sought to impress their romantic partners with daring stunts showcased on social media.

According to the Times of India report, the arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak (18), Nikhil Puri (19), Akash (19), and Rohit (21), with authorities still on the hunt for their gang leader, known as "Bilora." Acting on a tip-off regarding their whereabouts around Kanhaiya Nagar, a police team successfully intercepted a motorcycle carrying three of the suspects on February 8. Despite an attempt to flee, all three were apprehended after a chase ahead of Valentine's Day. Delhi Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl After Sedating Her With Cold Drink in Gurugram, Threatens and Blackmails Victim; Arrested.

As per the report, DCP (North-west) Jitendra Kumar Meena revealed that the suspects were found in possession of three stolen mobile phones and a stolen bike during the arrest. Further interrogation uncovered their modus operandi: breaking bike locks to facilitate phone snatching, with their exploits documented and shared on social media platforms to enhance their social status. Delhi Shocker: Bike-Borne Youths Stop Car in Middle of Road, Beat Driver; Dashcam Captures Assault Video.

The arrests also led to the recovery of eight additional stolen motorcycles, highlighting the extent of their criminal activities. The gang members confessed to committing thefts and snatchings to fund their lavish lifestyles and gain social recognition. All four accused have been remanded to judicial custody while investigations continue to identify and apprehend the gang's leader, who is wanted in numerous cases. Efforts are also underway to link the gang to other criminal incidents in the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).