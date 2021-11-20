Delhi, November 20: Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a man from Rewari, Haryana, and extorting ransom of Rs 1 Crore from the victim's family. the suspects identified as Tanveer Alam and Mohammad Sarif committed the crime to make quick money as they had left their respective jobs.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, police received information regarding a body in Paschim Vihar. A Policeman from Kosli Police Station of Haryana and the deceased family members were already on the spot. Delhi: Police Detain Director of a Private Company for Cheating People of Rs 3.72 Crore.

As per the reports, The victim is identified as Yogesh, 32 a resident of Rewari in Haryana. The accused befriended the victim because apparently, the victim had told them that he belonged to an affluent family. The accused hatched a plan to kidnap Yogesh and to get money as ransom when Yogesh called one of the accused and told him about his trip to Delhi.

The accused kidnapped and strangled the victim and called his wife, demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore to free Yogesh. The caller asked them to come to Daryaganj to hand over the money. The victim's family alerted the police, who made a plan to catch the suspects, arrived on the spot. When the suspects came to collect the money, they were overpowered, one of them was caught while the other one fled. After a search operation, police were able to catch the other accused. Both of the accused admitted their offence.

