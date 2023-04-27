New Delhi, April 27: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman here by threatening to post her morphed obscene pictures and videos on social media, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, they said. Delhi Mall Fight: Rider, Security Guard Engage in Ugly Brawl Over Delay in Handing Parking Ticket Outside Anand Vihar Mall, Viral Video Surfaces.

The victim alleged that a person started sending morphed obscene pictures and videos of her and demanded Rs 20,000 while threatening that he would post those pictures on social media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. Delhi Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by School Cab Driver for One Year; Accused Arrested.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed that he saw the woman on social media and started liking her, however, he created a fake profile using the pictures of the victim and started threatening her, police said. PTI NIT. Kumar was previously involved in four cases in Uttar Pradesh, two cases of Arms Act, one of robbery and another of Excise Act.