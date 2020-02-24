Delhi Police Head Constable Killed, DCP Injured in Violence And Stone Pelting Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters in Gokulpuri

Clashes in Maujpur | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 24: A head constable of the Delhi Police was killed in the violence which erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in North East Delhi. Another police official, identified as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara range, Amit Sharma, was injured in the clashes and stone pelting between the two groups. He was rushed to the Max Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The fresh clashes, which led to the death of a police personnel, was reported in Gokulpuri area of North East Delhi. The region is on the boil since Sunday, when a group of anti-CAA protesters decided to stage a Shaheen Bagh-like demonstration in Jaffrabad. They were challenged by a pro-CAA group yesterday, which led to the pelting of stones from either sides.

One Delhi Police head constable has lost his life and one DCP injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

After the latest clashes, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who heads the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT), ordered the police to take immediate action against the arsonists and restore law and order at the earliest. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take immediate cognisance of the breakdown of law and order in North East Delhi.

"Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal said.

"Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," tweeted Kejriwal.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

In view of the volatile situation, the administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in 10 districts of North East Delhi. This would bar the assemblage of more than four persons at a public place. The prohibitory orders is aimed at preventing further clashes between the pro and anti-CAA protesters in the region.