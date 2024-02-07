New Delhi, February 7: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a key member of a Madhya Pradesh-based interstate illegal firearms syndicate and recovered 20 semi-automatic pistols which were to be supplied to criminals in the national Capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Gandh Das Dawar (27), a resident of Burhanpur District in MP. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Manoj C, said that to curb the cases of terrorism, illegal arms and other heinous cases in Delhi, a team is working round-the-clock to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Interstate Illegal Firearms and Ammunition Syndicate; Three, Including Former State Level Athlete Arrested.

“Teams are continuously collecting information about illegal firearms suppliers and their associates, active in MP and Delhi-NCR,” said the DCP. On February 3, on the basis of specific information, a trap was laid near Dwarkadheesh Apartment, Sector 11, Rohini, and one member of this arms syndicate, Dawar was apprehended when he reached there to deliver a consignment. Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Arms Trafficking Syndicate Operating From Madhya Pradesh, Notorious Supplier Who Smuggled Over 1,500 Weapons Arrested.

Davar, on interrogation, disclosed that he has been indulging in gunrunning for the last two years. “Davar told police that he brought a consignment of illegal arms from one Dayal, a resident of Burhanpur in MP. He further disclosed that he used to supply illegal weapons to various people in MP, Delhi and NCR on the direction of Dayal,” said the DCP.

Davar also disclosed that Dayal gave him Rs 1,000 per pistol. “He is working as a carrier of illegal arms for Dayal. One semi-automatic pistol costs Rs 25,000 to 30,000 in the grey market,” said the DCP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).