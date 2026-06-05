Delhi Power Cut: Parts of National Capital To Witness Power Outage on June 6; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

Several neighbourhoods across Delhi will experience planned power outages on Saturday, June 6, due to scheduled maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. Local electricity distribution companies (discoms) announced that the shutdowns are required to perform critical maintenance activities and system optimisation across the capital's power distribution network.

According to officials, the outages are scheduled to begin during the early morning hours in some areas and will continue intermittently through the afternoon. The power companies have stated that these interruptions are essential to ensure long-term power supply reliability and network efficiency. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Mainly Clear With High of 37°C and Brief Drizzle.

Affected Areas and Timings Due to Power Cut

The distribution companies have released a detailed breakdown of the affected locations along with their respective maintenance windows:

Palam: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM

Nizamuddin: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Mundka: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM (Two separate outages)

Saket: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Mohan Garden: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (Two separate outages)

Janakpuri: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM and 11:06 AM - 1:06 PM

Jaffarpur: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Sarita Vihar: 10:40 AM - 2:40 PM

Khanpur: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Nangloi: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM (Two separate outages)

Discom Advisories and Helpline Numbers

The regional power authorities have advised consumers in the affected sectors to plan their daily chores in accordance with the schedule. Residents are also encouraged to keep essential emergency equipment, such as flashlights and charged power banks, readily available. While discoms have assured residents that every attempt is being made to minimise the shutdown windows and restore supply promptly, they noted that outages could occasionally extend slightly beyond the projected timelines due to technical variables during the upgrades. IAF Viral Video Soldier Dismissal: Delhi High Court Upholds Ouster of Airman Sachin Kumar Solanki Over Disparity Claims.

Residents can check for live tracking updates or register power supply complaints through dedicated portals, mobile applications, SMS services, and the helpline numbers. These include Tata Power-DDL (North & Northwest Delhi): 19124 / 1800-208-9124; BSES Rajdhani (South & West Delhi): 19123 / 88009 19123 (WhatsApp); BSES Yamuna (East & Central Delhi): 19122 and NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council area): 1533.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).