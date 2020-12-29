New Delhi, December 29: Cold wave conditions are set to intensify in parts of North India till January 1, 2021 as the frosty winds from the Himalayas have started blowing towards the plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and north Rajasthan till January 1. It said that these regions will witness the abatement of cold wave conditions thereafter. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

"Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan during December 29-30 and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over these regions till January 1, 2021", the IMD said. Moreover, severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha till December 31, 2020.

In its weather forecast, the IMD said that there will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over Northwest India during next 3 days. i.e. from December 29 to 31s and slight rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter. " Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh in the morning hours between December 29 to January 2, 2021 and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours during December 31 to January 2", the weather bulletin read.

