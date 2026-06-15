Delhi Rains: Delhities Wake Up to Steady Rainfall As IMD Forecasts Wet Spell Across Northwest India Till June 19 (Watch Videos)

Residents of Delhi woke up to steady rainfall on Monday morning, bringing relief from hot and humid weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a prolonged wet spell across northwest India through June 19. The rain, triggered by an active western disturbance interacting with moisture-laden winds, is expected to keep temperatures below normal while increasing the likelihood of thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days.

Light to moderate rain was recorded across several parts of the national capital early on Monday, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures and improved weather conditions after days of summer heat. Sunday's maximum temperature in Delhi stood at 38.5 degrees Celsius, about 1.4 degrees below the seasonal average, with rainfall expected to provide further respite. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

Rain Lashes Several Parts of Delhi

VIDEO | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from North Avenue. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#DelhiRains #Rainfall #DelhiNews pic.twitter.com/qjJziKFLYd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

VIDEO | Rainfall in several parts of Delhi brings respite from the scorching heat. Visuals from Sansad Marg. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#DelhiRains #Rainfall #DelhiNews pic.twitter.com/pvnn4cnW0Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

#WATCH | Rain lashed parts of Delhi NCR this morning. Visuals from Hailey Road. pic.twitter.com/8CY1xZcOfP — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

The IMD has forecast intermittent showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds for Delhi-NCR throughout the day, advising residents to remain cautious during periods of intense weather activity.

Wet Spell to Continue Across Northwest India

According to the IMD, the current weather pattern is being driven by an active western disturbance and moisture inflow from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall across northwest India until June 19, affecting Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The weather agency has also warned of isolated thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several parts of the region, with some areas expected to experience wind speeds of up to 60 kmph. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Clear Skies With a High of 36°C.

Temperature Likely to Fluctuate

While the ongoing rainfall has provided temporary relief, meteorologists said temperatures could gradually rise later this week as rainfall intensity eases. Even so, weather conditions are expected to remain more comfortable than those experienced during the recent spell of extreme heat.

Officials have advised commuters to plan for slower traffic during periods of rain and to remain alert for waterlogging in low-lying areas and reduced visibility during thunderstorms.

The latest spell of rain comes ahead of the normal advance of the southwest monsoon into Delhi. While monsoon progress over parts of central India has slowed, the IMD said the current rainfall over northwest India is primarily associated with a western disturbance rather than the full onset of the southwest monsoon. Forecasters will continue to monitor the system as it influences weather conditions across northern India over the next several days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).