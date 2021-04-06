New Delhi, April 6: Delhi reported 5,100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the biggest single-day spike in coronavirus infections in the national capital territory in 2021. Seventeen people lost their lives on Tuesday due to the deadly virus. According to the Delhi Health Department, 6,85,062 people have contracted COVID-19 in the union territory so far. The death toll jumped to 11,113.

With 2,340 recoveries on Tuesday, 6,56,617 have recovered from the deadly virus in the national capital territory. There are currently 17,332 active cases in Delhi. Notably, Delhi is witnessing the fourth wave of coronavirus cases as there has been a drastic increase in infections in Delhi. Out of 1,03,453 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 69,667 were RT-PCR tests. India Reports 96,982 New COVID-19 Cases, 446 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi reports 5100 new #COVID19 cases, 2340 recoveries and 17 deaths. Total cases: 6,85,062 Total recoveries: 6,56,617 Death toll: 11,113 Active cases: 17,332 pic.twitter.com/Blj3PBiTtQ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday said as the city is reeling under the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and as such, testing capacity has been ramped up, and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported. There are over 300 containment zones in the national capital.

Delhi witnesses the highest Single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on the day when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government ordered the imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect till April 30. An order in this regard was issued by the Delhi government on the recommendation of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Officials of the Government of India, public corporations and Delhi government officials, government agencies involved in essential services such as health and family welfare and medical establishments have been given the exemption. Delhi Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, people associated with electricity, water and sanitation, public transport are also exempted from the night curfew.

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night time. Essential workers or those working for essential services are exempted but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10 pm. to 5 am. is mandatory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2021 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).