Delhi Reports 2nd Coronavirus Death, Total Number of Infected Cases in City Is 30

Coronavirus infection | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Pixarby)

New Delhi, March 24: Delhi reported the second death due to novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the fatality-count in the national capital to two. Earlier, a 69-year-old woman who had came in contact with a COVID-19 infected person returning from abroad, had succumbed to death. The identity of the deceased, who died today, was yet to be released by the time preliminary reports emerged. Catch all live updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Delhi has so far reported 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 29 Indians and one foreign national. Six among them were discharged following successful treatment and are currently under home quarantine.

The confirmation of another fatality due to the coronavirus in Delhi came hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed relief during his press briefing, saying that the national capital has recorded no new cases since the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation at 8 pm today, announced a nationwide curfew till April 15. Modi said the country would remain under a "complete lockdown" for a 21-day period, beginning from today midnight. The lockdown, he said, is essential to save the "life of each and every Indian".

The number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 506 in India, as per the latest update of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Maharashtra is the worst affected, where the total number of positive cases breached the 100-mark, followed by Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka. Globally, the pandemic has affected over 395,000 persons and claimed more than 17,000 lives.