New Delhi, April 12: A 35-year-old man was shot in the head from a close range by an unidentified person in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday, police said. The victim, identified as Shahnawaz, a resident of New Seelampur area, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

Sharing the details, police said information regarding a person shot in head in E-Block, Kabari Market was received. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Shahnawaz sustained a gunshot injury to his head. He was rushed to JPC Hospital and then referred to LNJP Hospital. Delhi Shocker: Unidentified Person Allegedly Performs Obscene Act in Front of Woman Student at Jawaharlal Nehru University; Case Registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that Shahnawaz sustained a single bullet injury to his head. "The entry wound is from the back of head, occipital region and the exit wound is on the left side temporal region," said the DCP. Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Dies Nine Days After Being Assaulted by Senior in School, Police Assure Legal Action.

The eyewitness told police that a boy had shot Shahnawaz, while walking on the road, from a close range. "One 7.65 mm bullet was found at the spot. The CCTV footage is being scanned and the Crime and FSL teams have visited the spot," said the DCP. "Efforts are being made to identify the culprits and ascertain the reason behind the incident," the DCP added.

