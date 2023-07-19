New Delhi, July 19: A drunk man stabbed a person to death and injured two others in Delhi's Sunlight Colony area, a police official said on Wednesday. The official said that at around 11.15 p.m. on Tuesday, a police patrolling team saw the accused stabbing the victims with a knife near the Macchi Market in the area.

“The patrolling team immediately apprehended the accused identified as Harsh, a resident of IG Camp, Sunlight Colony. Inquiry revealed that three persons had been stabbed by Harsh who were initially sent to Jeevan Hospital and later to AIIMS Trauma centre,” said the official. Video: Drunk Man Brings King Cobra to UP Hospital, Claims 'Venomous Snake Died After Biting Him'.

The victim, identified as Sajid (22), a resident of Sangam Vihar, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Mayank and Sahil are undergoing treatment. Drunk Man Vomits, Defecates Around Toilet Inside Indigo Plane, Internet Praises Female Crew For Cleaning Aisle (See Pic).

“Initial investigation revealed that a fight over a petty issue broke out between Harsh and Sajid. Harsh in a drunken state pulled out a knife and started stabbing everyone. A case of murder has been registered and the weapon of offence has been recovered,” the official added.

