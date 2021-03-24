New Delhi, March 24: In a shocking incident two brothers were arrested for killing a man in Delhi's Najafgarh due to business rivalry. As per reports, the duo identified as Kishan Pal and Vijay Pal, who owned a food stall at Delhi Gate, shot dead Rambilash who, like the brothers sold chole-bhature, in the same area leading to a dispute between them. The incident reportedly took place on March 17. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

As per report, the duo was arrested after being identified in a CCTV footage. The police also recovered loaded country-made pistols and live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The accused followed the victim on his way back home on a motorcycle and Kishan Pal shot him while he was entering his home, as per a report by the Indian Express. They had also removed the number plate of the vehicle before committing the crime. Delhi Shocker: Unable to Conceive, Superstitious Woman Kills 2-Year-Old Boy On Advice of Occultist.

The accused brothers were also engaged in selling chole bhature at the same place. This had led to a dispute with Rambilash,” a senior police officer privy to the case told the Indian Express“After their arrest, police also nabbed Mani Ram (43) for allegedly providing illegal weapons to the accused,” the officer reportedly said.

