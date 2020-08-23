New Delhi, August 23: In an incident to escape the EMIs on loans, a Delhi-based jeweller faked robbery of gold worth Rs 61 lakh from his shop in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal on Friday night. The police stated that the jeweller used this method to escape paying the EMIs on loans he had taken for his gold jewellery business.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, the jeweller -- Abhijeet Samanta -- involved his friends property dealer Farhan and mechanic Munna for the fake robbery incident. For making the whole robbery look real, Farhan allegedly arranged the burqa, while Munna carried out the fake robbery. During the incident, Abhijeet got himself thrashed and bound up with rope. Delhi: Former MEA Official’s Wife Stabbed to Death During Robbery Attempt at Safdarjung Enclave.

Informing more about the incident, which was captured on the CCTV, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) Sanjay Bhatia said, "Between 2017 and 2018, he had taken loans of a total of Rs 61 lakh from three banks to enhance his business. But his business never took off the way he had hoped."

Adding more, the DCP stated that situations for Abhijeet turned worse amid the lockdown as he failed to get any business, while banks were pressuring him to pay the equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Following this, Abhijeet thought that if he could show that his gold stock was robbed them probably he might avoid having to pay the loan.

Meanwhile, Police arrested Abhijeet Samanta and had questioned Samanta for six hours on Saturday after which he revealed his plan. Police also recovered all the gold, the burqa and the toy pistol.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).