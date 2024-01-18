Delhi, January 18: Filling a false case proved costly for a man in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. The man identified as Ikrar hatched a plan, and hired gunmen from Rajasthan to shoot him in order to implicate his brother-in-law's kin over family dispute. He later went to the police station and lodged a complaint. However, after investigation it emerged that Ikrar had colluded with his friend Rajesh, a history sheeter to fabricate attempted murder case against the in-laws. Three people involved in the conspiracy have been apprehended, police said.

As per a report published in Times of India, Ikrar concocted a story in order to take revenge against the in-laws over family feud. Claiming to be the "victim", Ikrar told police that on the night of January 10, he was shot by two individuals named Jabbar and Haru in Mehrauli, leading to injuries. Jabbar was his sister's father-in-law and Haru one of his relatives. Subsequently, the police registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched an investigation. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Swaroop Nagar; DCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance.

Acting on a tip-off, it emerged that the incident involved an individual named 'Rajesh,' with a criminal record, said Sanjay Bhatia, additional commissioner of police (crime). Rajesh was apprehended at airport while trying to flee to Guwahati. During investigation it was revealed that Rajesh orchestrated the plot with the main accused and had hired two gunmen from Bharatpur to carry out the staged shooting. Delhi Shocker: Two Minors Open Fire Inside Businessman's House in Burari, Held From Haryana's Sonipat (Watch Video).

The two gunmen involved in the plan Satish and Amar Singh were nabbed after an interstate raid. They confessed that Rajesh and Ikrar had conspired to concoct a false attempted murder case against the in-laws of Ikrar’s sister. Rajesh had engaged the shooters and provided them with motorbikes to execute the plan. Although three people in connection with the crime have been apprehended, the main accused remains at large.

