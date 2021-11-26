New Delhi, November 26: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly shot at over monetary dispute in Delhi on Thursday. According to reports, the victim identified as Avinash, was rushed to the hospital where he died during the treatment. The incident reportedly took place in Ambedkar Nagar area of the national capital. A case has been registered for murder and under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act in this matter. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Over Non-Payment of Rs 300 Loan in Anand Parbat Area, 3 Apprehended.

According to a report by the Times Of India, the deceased and the accused, identified as Vicky, had an argument over money, following which the latter allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at victim in Dakshinpuri. Vicky then allegedly fled the spot. A person, claiming to be the deceased's younger brother, told TOI that the neighbours informed Avinash's family after they saw him bleeding and lying on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

The hospital informed the police about a patient being admitted with bullet injury. A case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC and sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act in the matter. " Initial investigation revealed that the Avinash was a moneylender and had a monetary dispute with one Vicky who lives in the same locality,” DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker was quoted by the report as saying. Delhi Shocker: Transperson Killed Over Financial Dispute; Two Arrested.

Another case of murder was reported from Delhi on Thursday. A man, identified as Hemant Kumar, was alledgely stabbed to death by two men multiple times, reported HT. The accused duo reportedly had a tiff with the deceased's friend. The incident took place in Tagore Garden area of the national capital.

