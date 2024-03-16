New Delhi, March 16: A 35-year old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly stabbing his sister-in-law to death, police said. Accused Pooran had picked up a fight with his wife Moni over an issue on Friday evening in outer Delhi's Alipur, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Groom Stands Atop Car During Wedding on Delhi-Dehradun Highway, Police Seize Vehicle (See Pic)

Pooran attacked Moni with a knife but his sister-in-law, Ritu, intervened in which she received a stab wound on her neck, a police officer said. Pooran fled from the spot after the incident, the police officer said, adding that he was under under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Ritu was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Pooran, who works in a factory, was arrested on Saturday morning, police said.