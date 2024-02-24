New Delhi, February 24: A Class 6 student was apprehended for killing his senior schoolmate after an argument over a petty issue in northeast Delhi, police said on Saturday. The 14-year-old boy, a Class 8 student, was thrashed to death on Friday in Brahmpuri area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey, said that the incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Friday and information regarding the incident was received at 4:04 p.m. from JPC Hospital, following which the police teams were dispatched to the hospital and spot. Delhi Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Boy Brutally Thrashed to Death in Brahmpuri Area.

The DCP said that the deceased, a resident of Brahmpuri, was a student in a private school. On reaching the hospital, it was found that the boy had sustained injuries to the head, face and left hand.

"Blood spots were found at several places on the road. He was declared brought dead at JPC hospital," said the DCP. During the probe, the 12-year-old boy, a resident of Gautam Vihar, was apprehended. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self Inside Government School Library in Seemapuri Area.

“It was found that both boys fought over a petty issue after school. Victim sustained injuries in the fight and succumbed to his injuries. Further investigation is in progress,” the DCP added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2024 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).