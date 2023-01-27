Delhi, January 27: In a horrifying incident, the Delhi Police recovered the body of a minor boy in a gutter in the Shahbad Dairy area of the city on January 22. According to the reports, the deceased identified, 14-year-old Manjeet, was allegedly shot dead for not repaying Rs. 18,000. A case has been registered and arrested 4 youths in connection with the murder. Police said three accused are still absconding. Mumbai Horror: 18-Year-Old Boy Clobbered to Death by Four Minors, Body Found in Abandoned Public Toilet; Accused Detained.

According to the report published in India Today, the police swung into action after the body was found. After scrutinised kidnapping cases, cops found the body to match the description of a boy, who was reported missing by his parents on January 19. The parents said that their son had not returned home since January 8. During the investigation, the police detained four people-Harshit, Vikram, Vipin, and Pankaj. In connection with this case, the police detained four people: Harshit, Vikram, Vipin, and Pankaj. Mumbai Shocker: Youth Kills Relative Over Minor Dispute in Malad, Arrested Within Hours.

According to the accused, the deceased used to shop at their store without making a payment. They said that Manjeet looted Rs 18,000 from them. When asked to return the money, Manjeet threatened to file a fabricated complaint against Harshit and his brother Vikram if they requested their money back. The deceased refused to return the money, which led to a confrontation between them. In a fit of rage, Chenta shot Manjeet.

