New Delhi, November 3: Delhi Police has registered a case against one of its head constables for allegedly beating her 11-year-old daughter in the national capital, an officer said on Friday. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey, reported that a PCR call was received on Thursday at 10:30 p.m, concerning a girl who had been subjected to physical abuse by her parents.

In response, a police team was dispatched to the location. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the girl, a resident of Durgapuri Extension, bore multiple scars and signs of physical abuse on her body. Delhi: Man Arrested for Selling Obscene Images of Hindu Goddesses Online.

“A medical examination was conducted at GTB Hospital, during which she recounted a history of abuse by her father, Sunil Kumar Yadav, who is employed as a Head Constable in the PCR Unit of the Delhi Police,” said the DCP. Delhi Police Head Constable Arrested for Killing Woman Colleague in Alipur, Staging Elaborate Cover-Up Over 2 Years.

“Subsequently, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, read with the 75 JJ Act, has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station,” said the DCP. The section 75 of the JJ Act addresses penalties for cruelty to a child.

