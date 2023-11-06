Delhi, November 6: In a shocking incident, a woman was subjected to sexual harassment by two men inside a ladies' washroom of a South Delhi university on Friday. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that she was cornered by two men in the washroom who threatened and sexually harassed her at gunpoint. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, November 4.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the complainant was in the woman’s washroom on the second floor of the library building when she heard some noise outside. She turned on her phone’s flashlight, as it was dark inside and saw two men holding something that looked like a gun. They pointed the gun-like object at her and threatened her when she tried to confront them. Following which, she fainted from fear. Delhi Shocker: Minor Raped by Two Auto-Rickshaw Drivers in Janta Majoor Colony; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act.

When she woke up after two hours, she found herself tied up, the complainant claimed. She contacted her friends and the university staff for help after gaining consciousness. She said she could not recognise the men who sexually harassed her. A police officer said there was no sign of sexual assault on her. “We are checking the CCTV footage. We are investigating her claims,” the officer said. Delhi Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Daughter Multiple Times in Mayur Vihar Area; Arrested.

In another incident, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed at a prominent Delhi government hospital by a 40-year-old man. The accused has been arrested, the police said. As per the police, the woman was staying with her sister-in-law at the hospital. DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said on the intervening night of July 19-20, around 2 am, the woman was coming from the ground floor when the accused tried to get close to her. Subsequently, a case was registered on charges of using assault or force to outrage a woman’s modesty (IPC Section 354).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2023 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).