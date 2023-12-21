New Delhi, December 21: A Class 9 student died after he fell from a foot over bridge in northeast Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday on a foot over bridge near Mandoli Jail on Wazirabad Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the 16-year-old boy, a resident of Gagan Vihar, Ghaziabad.

“On Wednesday at about 1:45 p.m., the victim fell from a foot over bridge on the road below (from about 6 metres) and sustained injury. He was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said the DCP. Delhi Shocker: 37-Year-Old Male Nurse Stabbed to Death in New Usmanpur Area, Police Launch Probe.

During initial probe, it was revealed that he was with some other school boys when the incident took place. “His friend, a 15-year-old boy, accompanied him to the hospital,” said the DCP. According to the victim’s friend, the boy was leaning against the guard rail, but fell down as one section of the guard rail on the foot over bridge was broken/missing.

“A case of an act endangering the life or personal safety of others (Section 336 of IPC) and causing death by negligence (Section 304A of IPC) against the concerned authority has been registered on the complaint of the victim's friend,” the DCP added. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 60-Year-Old Landlady, Hides Her Body in Bed Box After She Opposes His Marriage; Arrested.

In response to the incident, Delhi government’s PWD Minister Atishi has ordered an audit of all such foot over bridges across Delhi from the point of view of safety and security.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young individual who tragically lost his life due to the unfortunate incident that occurred on the foot over bridge near Wazirabad Road,” said a Delhi government official.

“We take the safety of our citizens very seriously. The safety and integrity of our infrastructure are a top priority for us. In this regard, the PWD Minister has ordered the audit of such foot over bridges across Delhi for safety and security point of view,” said the official. “Measures are being taken to ensure immediate assessment and repair of the missing grills to prevent any such incidents in the future,” the official added.

