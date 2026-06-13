Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for National Capital for Today, Warns of Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds and Rain

New Delhi, June 13: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Saturday, warning residents of scattered thunderstorms, thundersqualls, gusty winds and light rainfall later in the day as weather conditions across the National Capital Region continue to shift under the influence of a fresh western disturbance. According to the weather department, Delhi is expected to have partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds developing during the afternoon or evening.

Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, accompanied by a spell of light rain in isolated areas. The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of strong winds and thunderstorm activity. Temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable compared with recent days, with the minimum likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 37 degrees Celsius. The yellow alert comes after a significant change in weather conditions on Friday, when Delhi residents woke up to cloudy skies and a pleasant morning following overnight rainfall. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Start Leading to Clearer Skies and 35°C High.

Delhi Live Weather Forecast and Updates

The city’s primary weather observatory at Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average. The reading also marked a sharp decline of 7.2 degrees Celsius from the previous day. The weather department attributes the sudden drop in temperatures and increased cloud cover to a fresh western disturbance affecting northwest India. The weather system has introduced moisture and atmospheric instability across the region, creating favourable conditions for thunderstorm activity and intermittent rainfall.

The IMD noted that western disturbances frequently trigger weather fluctuations during the pre-monsoon period, often resulting in thunderstorms, dust storms and a gradual reduction in daytime temperatures. Similar weather events have been recorded across Delhi-NCR in recent days, with scattered rainfall and strong winds providing temporary relief from prolonged heatwave conditions. After experiencing several days of intense heat, with temperatures remaining significantly above normal levels, the latest weather system is expected to bring cooler conditions over the next few days. S*x Racket Busted in Delhi: Police Rescue Four Women During Anti-Trafficking Raid in Paharganj.

The IMD is closely monitoring the situation and has advised residents to stay updated on weather forecasts as conditions may change rapidly during the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).