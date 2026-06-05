Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies With Afternoon Rain and High of 40°C

Delhi residents can expect a day of contrasting weather conditions on Friday, 05 June 2026, as clear skies in the morning give way to moderate rainfall in the afternoon. The day begins with a pleasant temperature of 32°C, feeling warmer at 36°C due to 46% humidity and gentle winds of 4 km/h, under a clear sky. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated a shift, with chances of rain increasing significantly around midday.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Friday, 05 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 46% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Friday, 05 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 31°C Mainly clear 2% 6 km/h 04:00 30°C Mainly clear 1% 6 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 1% 5 km/h 08:00 33°C Clear sky 2% 5 km/h 10:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 12:00 40°C Clear sky 10% 4 km/h 14:00 30°C Moderate rain 35% 20 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of Friday will see temperatures hovering around the low 30s, with skies remaining predominantly clear. By 10:00 AM, the mercury is expected to climb to 37°C, with humidity remaining moderate and winds light. However, the weather is set to take a dynamic turn. Around noon, the chance of rain increases to 10%, and by 2:00 PM, conditions are forecast to shift to moderate rain, with a 35% chance of precipitation accompanied by a stronger wind gust of up to 20 km/h. This change signifies a potential reprieve from the rising daytime heat but could impact outdoor plans.

Recent weather patterns in the region have been volatile, with reports of dust storms, intense rain, and thunderstorms affecting the capital in the preceding days. While the forecast for Friday suggests a less severe scenario, the possibility of sudden downpours and gusty winds around 2:00 PM warrants attention. Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest Delhi weather updates, especially if planning travel or outdoor activities. Delhi Rains: Strong Winds, Rainfall Lash Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos).

For those venturing out, it is advisable to carry an umbrella or raincoat for the afternoon. Light cotton clothing will be suitable for the morning heat, but carrying a light jacket might be prudent for the cooler, rain-affected afternoon. Commuters should be prepared for potential traffic disruptions due to the rain. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the warmer morning hours, and being mindful of the sudden change in weather is key to navigating the day comfortably.

The fluctuating weather conditions are typical for this time of year as Delhi transitions through the pre-monsoon period. While today’s forecast offers a mix of sunshine and showers, it serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of Delhi weather during early June. The combination of rising temperatures and the potential for rain means being prepared for various conditions is the best strategy for the day.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).