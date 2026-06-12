Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Clear Morning Giving Way to Drizzle and Showers With a High of 33°C

Delhi is set for a day of fluctuating weather conditions on Friday, June 12, 2026, as the capital city experiences a transition from clear skies to potential rain later in the day. Early forecasts indicate a pleasant start with a high temperature expected to hover around 33°C, though it will feel warmer, closer to 36°C, due to humidity levels around 52%. A gentle breeze of 12 km/h will offer some respite from the anticipated warmth.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 52% Wind Speed 12 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 15:00 33°C Mainly clear 34% 11 km/h 17:00 32°C Clear sky 33% 10 km/h 19:00 28°C Light drizzle 20% 13 km/h 21:00 25°C Moderate rain showers 10% 4 km/h 23:00 25°C Overcast 6% 9 km/h 01:00 25°C Overcast 1% 4 km/h 03:00 25°C Overcast 0% 6 km/h 05:00 25°C Partly cloudy 0% 3 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning and early afternoon are predicted to remain mainly clear, with temperatures around 33°C at 3 PM and a slight chance of rain at 34%. As the day progresses into the evening, conditions will change. By 7 PM, the temperature is expected to drop to 28°C, accompanied by light drizzle and a 20% chance of rain. The evening will see further developments, with moderate rain showers possible around 9 PM, bringing the temperature down to 25°C. The night will remain overcast, with a minimal chance of rain and temperatures stabilising around 25°C until the early morning hours.

Recent weather reports suggest a dynamic atmospheric pattern influencing North India, with warnings of thunderstorms and gusty winds having been issued for Delhi-NCR in the preceding days. While today's official forecast points towards a gradual increase in rain chances and a cooling trend into the evening, residents are advised to stay updated on any sudden shifts in weather. The transition from clear skies to potential showers highlights the unpredictable nature of the current weather systems. Thane Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Warm and Humid With Morning Drizzle Expected.

For residents and commuters across Delhi today, June 12, 2026, it's advisable to be prepared for changing conditions. Light cotton clothing is recommended for the initial warm hours, with an umbrella or light raincoat being essential for the afternoon and evening. While the heat might be a concern early on, the incoming rain showers are expected to bring relief. Commute may be slightly impacted by evening showers, so planning journeys accordingly is wise.

Overall, Delhi weather today will be characterised by a significant shift from dry, clear conditions to a more humid and potentially wet evening. The maximum temperature will be around 33°C, with 'feels like' temperatures touching 36°C in the afternoon. Residents should remain vigilant and follow weather updates as the day unfolds to navigate the changing Delhi weather.

The forecast for the next few hours indicates a steady decline in temperature as rain chances increase, offering a welcome break from the usual June heat in the latter half of the day and through the night.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).