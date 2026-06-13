Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 13 June 2026: Overcast Start Leading to Clearer Skies and 35°C High

Delhi residents can expect an overcast day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, with a moderate temperature of 26°C. While the official temperature may hover around this figure, the humidity of 83% will make it feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching 31°C. The wind will be gentle, blowing at approximately 8 km/h. Recent weather reports indicate that the monsoon activity, which has been observed in other parts of the country, is likely to influence the weather in the Delhi-NCR region.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Temperature 26°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 83% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Saturday, 13 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 26°C Overcast 4% 6 km/h 02:00 26°C Partly cloudy 0% 6 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 8 km/h 06:00 26°C Mainly clear 0% 5 km/h 08:00 28°C Clear sky 2% 4 km/h 10:00 32°C Clear sky 5% 1 km/h 12:00 34°C Clear sky 13% 2 km/h 14:00 35°C Clear sky 24% 4 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will begin with overcast conditions and a slight 4% chance of rain at midnight, with temperatures holding steady at 26°C. As the early morning hours progress, the skies are expected to clear. By 4:00 AM, conditions are forecast to be clear, with no significant chance of rain and winds at 8 km/h. The morning will see a gradual increase in temperature, rising to 28°C by 8:00 AM and reaching 32°C by 10:00 AM as the sun becomes more prominent. The latter part of the morning and early afternoon will see a clear sky, with temperatures climbing further. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Clear Morning Giving Way to Drizzle and Showers With a High of 33°C.

Looking at the hourly outlook for Saturday, the temperature is set to rise throughout the day. By noon, the mercury will be around 34°C, and it is expected to peak in the early afternoon, reaching a high of 35°C around 2:00 PM. While the skies are projected to be clear during these warmer hours, the chance of rain increases to 13% by noon and up to 24% by 2:00 PM, suggesting the possibility of isolated showers as the day progresses. The wind speed is expected to remain low, ranging between 1 to 4 km/h during the warmest parts of the day, offering little respite from the humidity.

Residents venturing out on Saturday, June 13, 2026, should prepare for a humid and overcast day that transitions to clearer, warmer conditions. Lightweight, breathable clothing is advisable, and staying hydrated will be crucial, especially during the afternoon when temperatures feel higher due to humidity. The possibility of light rain in the afternoon means carrying an umbrella or light raincoat could be prudent for those planning outdoor activities. Commuters should be aware of potential traffic disruptions if any unexpected showers occur, though no significant weather events are currently forecast.

For those following the IPL, it's worth noting that matches, such as those involving the Delhi Capitals, are scheduled. While the forecast suggests generally moderate conditions, the high humidity and potential for brief afternoon showers could still impact player comfort and game play. Attendees should be prepared for these atmospheric conditions. The upcoming India-AI Impact Summit also means many dignitaries will be in the city, and the weather, while not severe, will necessitate careful planning for travel and outdoor engagements.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).