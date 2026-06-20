Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Saturday, 20 June 2026: Clear Skies and Hot Conditions, High of 38°C

Delhi residents will experience a clear sky across the city on Saturday, 20 June 2026, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 38°C. The 'feels like' temperature will climb to 36°C, driven by a moderate humidity of 44%. Early morning temperatures will be around 33°C, gradually rising as the day progresses. By midday, around 12:00 PM, temperatures will hit 38°C, with wind speeds increasing to 13 km/h. A minimal chance of rain, around 12%, is forecast for the afternoon around 2 PM, but overall clear conditions will prevail.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 36°C High 38°C Low 28°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 44% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Saturday, 20 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 02:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 08:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 10:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 4% 13 km/h 14:00 39°C Clear sky 12% 13 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's low is predicted to be 28°C, offering some relief during the night. Wind speeds will remain relatively low, averaging around 4 km/h in the early hours and peaking at 13 km/h around noon. While recent reports indicated the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the Delhi-NCR region, the official forecast for Saturday points to a predominantly clear and hot day, with only a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).