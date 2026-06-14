Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Sunday, 14 June 2026: Clear Skies with a High of 36°C and High Humidity

Delhi residents can expect a predominantly clear sky and warm conditions on Sunday, June 14, 2026. While the day begins with a cooler 27°C, the temperature is forecast to climb steadily, reaching a high of 36°C by the afternoon. Despite the clear skies, the city will experience significant humidity, with the 'feels like' temperature potentially soaring to 33°C. This high moisture content in the air will be a dominant feature throughout the day.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Temperature 27°C Feels Like 33°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 85% Wind Speed 1 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Sunday, 14 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 02:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 04:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 1 km/h 06:00 26°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 10:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 12:00 35°C Mainly clear 1% 2 km/h 14:00 36°C Mainly clear 6% 10 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook indicates a gradual increase in temperature from the early morning hours. Starting at 27°C around midnight, the mercury will hover in the mid-20s until sunrise, before climbing to 29°C by 8 AM. By 10 AM, the temperature will be around 32°C, and it is expected to hit 35°C by midday. The afternoon hours, particularly between 2 PM and 4 PM, will see the temperature peak, with a slight chance of a brief shower (around 6% probability by 2 PM) amidst mainly clear conditions as wind speeds pick up to 10 km/h. Delhi Monsoon Forecast: IMD Says Monsoon Likely to Reach Delhi-NCR Between June 25-30; AQI Remains Poor Despite Rain Relief.

Residents stepping out on Sunday should be prepared for a warm and humid day. The high humidity, reaching up to 85% overnight and remaining substantial throughout the day, will make the perceived temperature feel hotter than the actual mercury reading. Light, breathable clothing is advisable. Staying hydrated will be crucial, especially during the hotter afternoon hours when the 'feels like' temperature could be significantly higher than the ambient temperature. Commuters might notice a slight increase in wind speed later in the afternoon, but overall, calm conditions are expected for most of the day. Monsoon 2026: Where Are the Rains? Uneven Advance Leaves Mumbai, Gujarat Waiting.

While recent weather reports have indicated a period of rain and thunderstorms across the National Capital Region, the forecast for Delhi specifically on Sunday, June 14, 2026, points towards a break from active precipitation. The prevailing conditions are expected to be clear skies with considerable humidity. This shift from the more turbulent weather patterns seen in the preceding days suggests a temporary respite, though residents should remain aware of potential microclimate variations. The forecast for the day emphasizes warm temperatures and a muggy atmosphere over active rainfall.

The day's weather pattern suggests minimal disruption from rain, with a clear sky dominating the forecast. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) projections indicate a steady rise in temperature from the early morning, culminating in the day's peak around 36°C. The significant humidity level, however, will remain a key factor, impacting the overall comfort. Citizens are advised to monitor the Delhi weather update for any last-minute changes, though the current forecast leans towards a dry and hot day with a high 'feels like' temperature.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).