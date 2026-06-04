Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Clear Skies and Heat with Evening Shower Chances

Delhi residents can expect a largely clear sky and significant heat today, Thursday, 04 June 2026, with temperatures soaring. The mercury is forecast to reach a high of 39°C, with the 'feels like' temperature potentially hitting 41°C due to the prevailing humidity levels, which are expected to hover around 27%. A gentle breeze will offer minimal respite, with wind speeds around 7 km/h. While the morning promises sunshine, the latter half of the day may bring scattered showers.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 39°C Feels Like 41°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 27% Wind Speed 7 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 15:00 39°C Mainly clear 6% 9 km/h 17:00 34°C Light drizzle 12% 5 km/h 19:00 33°C Mainly clear 34% 5 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 39% 2 km/h 23:00 31°C Partly cloudy 25% 3 km/h 01:00 30°C Mainly clear 18% 3 km/h 03:00 29°C Clear sky 9% 3 km/h 05:00 29°C Partly cloudy 0% 2 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, the weather is set to shift. By late afternoon, around 3 PM, the temperature will remain at a scorching 39°C with a low chance of rain. However, as evening approaches, the likelihood of precipitation increases. By 5 PM, the temperature will dip slightly to 34°C, and there's a 12% chance of light drizzle. This trend continues into the evening, with temperatures around 33°C at 7 PM, accompanied by a higher chance of rain at 34% and clearer skies. The overnight hours will see temperatures gradually decrease, reaching a low of 29°C in the early morning, with persistent, though low, chances of rain diminishing by sunrise.

Recent weather reports have indicated a shift in atmospheric conditions across the National Capital Region, with some areas experiencing rainfall and thunderstorms. While the immediate forecast for Delhi suggests a predominantly clear day, residents should remain aware of the possibility of unexpected showers, particularly in the evening and overnight periods. This outlook comes as parts of North India are still experiencing heat, while the monsoon begins its advance into other regions of the country.

For those venturing out in Delhi today, it is advisable to prepare for both the heat and potential rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to combat the high temperatures. Staying hydrated is crucial, so carrying water bottles is a must. Commuters should be aware that light showers could cause minor traffic disruptions, especially during the evening hours. Sun protection, such as hats and sunscreen, should be utilised, and carrying an umbrella would be prudent for the latter part of the day.

The Indian Premier League matches scheduled in Delhi will likely proceed under warm conditions initially, with a possibility of brief interruptions due to light drizzles in the evening. Attendees are advised to check for any weather-related advisories issued by the event organizers to ensure a comfortable experience, especially with the fluctuating chances of rain as the day unfolds.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).