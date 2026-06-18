Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Expect Warm Clear Skies with Afternoon Shower Chances, High of 32°C

The national capital, Delhi, is set to experience a predominantly warm and clear day on Thursday, 18 June 2026, with temperatures expected to climb significantly. Residents can anticipate a high of around 32°C, though the 'feels like' temperature may reach a more intense 36°C due to prevailing humidity levels. The day begins with clear skies and moderate humidity of 52%, with a gentle breeze at 2 km/h.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 52% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Thursday, 18 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 30°C Overcast 0% 3 km/h 04:00 29°C Mainly clear 0% 3 km/h 06:00 29°C Mainly clear 2% 3 km/h 08:00 34°C Clear sky 6% 3 km/h 10:00 37°C Clear sky 8% 5 km/h 12:00 39°C Mainly clear 15% 11 km/h 14:00 39°C Clear sky 22% 12 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Looking at the hourly forecast, the early morning hours will see temperatures hover around the high 20s, gradually rising as the sun climbs. By 8 AM, the temperature will be a noticeable 34°C, climbing to 37°C by 10 AM. The afternoon is expected to bring the peak heat, with temperatures reaching 39°C around midday and continuing through the early afternoon. While the sky will largely remain clear or mainly clear, there's a growing chance of rain, particularly from 12 PM onwards, reaching up to 22% by 2 PM, which could offer some temporary respite from the heat for outdoor activities.

For those venturing out today, especially with outdoor events on the agenda, it's advisable to take precautions against the heat. Light cotton clothing will be most comfortable, and staying hydrated is crucial. Sunscreen and hats are recommended for prolonged exposure to the sun. Commuters may find the roads to be clear with light winds, but the rising 'feels like' temperature could make travel uncomfortable, particularly during the peak afternoon hours.

The weather conditions will be a significant factor for attendees of the Indian Premier League match scheduled for this evening. With the Delhi Capitals set to play, the clear skies and warm temperatures suggest favourable conditions for cricket. However, the slight increase in the chance of rain in the early afternoon might concern groundskeepers, though it is unlikely to disrupt the evening's play significantly. Players and spectators should still be prepared for a warm environment, with adequate hydration being a key concern throughout the match.

This Delhi weather update indicates a typical summer day with rising temperatures and humidity. While the morning and early afternoon promise clear skies, the latter part of the day could see scattered cloud cover and a minor chance of precipitation. The overall Delhi temperature forecast suggests a consistently warm day, requiring residents to remain prepared for the heat.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).