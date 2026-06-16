Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Clear Skies Expected with High of 38°C

Delhi residents can expect a day of clear skies and warm conditions on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting a comfortable temperature of 28°C. However, the "feels like" temperature is expected to be higher, reaching up to 32°C due to humidity levels hovering around 71%. While the early morning hours will see milder temperatures, the mercury is set to climb throughout the day, reaching a high of around 38°C by early afternoon.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 32°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 71% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 02:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 04:00 27°C Mainly clear 12% 5 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 24% 5 km/h 08:00 29°C Clear sky 31% 6 km/h 10:00 34°C Clear sky 19% 6 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 8% 7 km/h 14:00 38°C Clear sky 4% 7 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Delhi weather today indicates a gradual increase in temperature from the pre-dawn hours. Starting at 28°C at midnight, the temperature will hover in the mid-to-high 20s until sunrise. By 8 AM, it will reach 29°C with a 31% chance of rain, before swiftly climbing. The peak temperature is anticipated around 2 PM, touching 38°C, with minimal chances of precipitation. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Overcast Skies with a High of 30°C and 72% Humidity.

Residents are advised to prepare for a warm day. Light cotton clothing will be most comfortable, and staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the afternoon when temperatures are expected to be at their highest. While the forecast indicates clear skies, recent weather patterns in the capital have shown volatility, with reports of dust storms, gusty winds, and heavy showers hitting Delhi in the preceding 48 hours. Therefore, it is wise to remain informed about any sudden changes.

The recent spell of extreme weather, including dust storms and high winds of up to 92 km/h, had caused significant disruptions, with flight advisories issued for Delhi. While today's official forecast suggests a calm and clear weather pattern, the lingering effects of recent severe conditions mean that vigilance is advised. Those venturing outdoors, particularly for events like the ongoing Indian Premier League matches or public gatherings, should monitor the latest Delhi weather updates. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with a High of 35°C.

Commuters can expect relatively smooth travel conditions given the absence of predicted rain or strong winds. However, the rising temperatures might make journeys less comfortable, reinforcing the need for adequate hydration and sun protection. The overall Delhi weather forecast for June 16, 2026, points towards a predominantly sunny day, offering a respite from recent turbulent weather, but with a noticeable rise in daytime heat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).